As the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus nears one hundred thousand, disapproval of President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic has climbed to a high of 60 percent.

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, just 39 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the crisis, while a whopping 60 percent now disapprove. Those figures represent a new low and a new high, respectively, since the outlet began polling the question in March.

The poll found an unsurprisingly sharp division along party lines, but the pollster reports that Trump’s decline is fueled by a slide among independent voters. “Just over one-third of independents (35%) approve of the president’s response to the coronavirus, a dip from one month ago, when 42% of independents approved,” ABC notes.

The survey also measured public opinion that brings into sharp relief the disparate impact of the coronavirus on people of color.

Thirty percent of black adults and 26% of Latino adults in the country said they know a victim of the coronavirus, who died either from the disease or from complications related to the virus. For white adults, the corresponding figure is 10%. The findings are consistent with local and national data reported by states and cities and reviewed by ABC News that revealed racial and ethnic minorities suffer a disproportionate share of the negative health and economic outcomes from the coronavirus pandemic.

The poll also found that whites were much more likely to say they were “very confident” they’d be able to get tested for the disease if they needed to than black or Hispanic respondents. But that result was low across the board, at 38 percent for white respondents, and 25 percent each for black and Hispanic respondents.

