JUST IN: Donald Trump’s Lawyers Told To Prepare For Jan. 6 Indictment After Meeting With Federal Prosecutors

Former president Donald Trump’s legal team was informed that they should prepare for yet another indictment against him during a meeting with federal prosecutors on Thursday.

The federal indictment is expected to pertain to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his role in the January 6 Capitol riot as well as efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Earlier this summer, Smith indicted Trump for his mishandling of classified information. And before that, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on charges of falsifying business records.

According to CNBC, the news was conveyed to two of Trump’s attorneys during a meeting with prosecutors in Washington, D.C.

It is believed that the grand jury in the January 6 investigation could vote on an indictment as soon as today. Trump had previously announced on Truth Social that he believes he would soon be indicted on charges relating to Smith’s investigation after he received a letter informing him that he was a target of the investigation earlier this month.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” wrote Trump on July 18.

He continued:

So now, Joe Biden’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who I turned down for the United States Supreme Court (in retrospect, based on his corrupt and unethical actions, a very wise decision!), together with Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice, have effectively issued a third Indictment and Arrest of Joe Biden’s NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency. Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close

Previous reporting has indicated that this part of Smith’s investigation has been focused on the scheme to choose alternative electors in states that voted for Biden, as well as Trump’s reaction to the riot on January 6.

This is a developing story and has been updated with additional information.

