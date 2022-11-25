JUST IN: Elon Musk Reveals New Color-Coded Verification System to Be Unveiled Next Week

Elon Musk revealed plans for a multi-colored verification system to be launched on Twitter next Friday, December 2nd.

In a midnight reply tweet to verified users Jake Greenbaum (who goes by “Crypto King“) and Robert Reich, Musk revealed tentative plans to launch “Verified” Friday of next week. He then provided specifics which included “Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.”

“Painful, but necessary,” he added.

Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Greenbaum replied, “So every individual verified as a public official or $8 payment will have the same check? Will they be customizable? Will there be a red check for those that commit fraud but verified #NYT?”

Musk replied, “All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes ‘notable’ is otherwise too subjective. Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week.”

All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes “notable” is otherwise too subjective. Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Musk plans to build out a subscription revenue model in which users who want a verified blue check will need to pay $8 per month or ostensibly lose their blue check mark. The early rollout of purchased verification led to immediate confusion, perhaps best exemplified by a parody Eli Lilly account tweeting plans to give out free insulin, which caused a multi-billion dollar loss in the market cap of the pharmaceutical giant.

