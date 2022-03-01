On Tuesday, the European Council accepted Ukraine’s to join the European Union, marking a step toward membership in Brussels.

According to Fox News producer Nana Sajaia, 637 voted in favor, 13 voted in opposition and 26 abstained.

NEW via @NanaSajaia: The European Parliament accepted Ukraine’s application to join the EU, calling on EU institutions to work towards granting Ukraine status of an EU candidate, thus recognizing Ukraine’s European perspective.

676 voted

637 affirmative

13 against

26 abstained — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 1, 2022

With the Council’s recommendation, the European Commission, which is the EU’s executive branch, “must unanimously agree on a formal framework for negotiations, which then take place between ministers and ambassadors of EU governments and the candidate country,” reported NPR.

Although Ukraine has called for its application to be expedited, the EU has reportedly signaled that it won’t be a quick process.

Tuesday’s development comes just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an emotional speech before the European Parliament amid Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. He called on Brussels to immediately admit Ukraine into the European Union.

“This is the price of freedom,” he said. “We’re fighting just for our land and for our freedom.”

“The European Union is going to be much stronger with us,” he added. “We have proven our strength…Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans, and then life will win over death, and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine!”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com