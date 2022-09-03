JUST IN: Ex-Trump Chief Meadows Turned In New Batches of Texts and Emails After FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid

Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has turned in new batches of texts and emails since the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, according to CNN sources.

The former chief has been more forthcoming since the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home, which is part of an investigation of Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act.

According to a new report from CNN’s Jamie Gangel, Kristen Holmes, Jeremy Herb, and Evan Perez — entitled “After Mar-a-Lago search, Meadows turns over more texts and emails to Archives” — Meadows stepped up his cooperation with the National Archives after the search, coincidentally or not:

Within a week of the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows handed over texts and emails to the National Archives that he had not previously turned over from his time in the administration, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Meadows’ submission to the Archives was part of a request for all electronic communications covered under the Presidential Records Act. The Archives had become aware earlier this year it did not have everything from Meadows after seeing what he had turned over to the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021. Details of Meadows’ submissions to the Archives and the engagement between the two sides have not been previously reported. “It could be a coincidence, but within a week of the August 8 search on Mar-a-Lago, much more started coming in,” one source familiar with the discussions said.

A new court filing this week showed that the evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago contained “43 Empty Folders with ‘CLASSIFIED’ Banners” and a total of 48 empty folders with “classified” markings.

And earlier in the week, a DoJ filing in response to Team Trump’s lawsuit challenging the search contained a new trove of damaging revelations, including a photo showing documents with classified markings — and a set of framed Time Magazine covers.

