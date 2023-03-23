JUST IN: Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Arrested on Capitol Hill After Interrupting House Hearing

Manuel Oliver, whose son was shot and killed during the Parkland high school massacre in 2018, was removed from a committee hearing on gun regulations Thursday and subsequently arrested in the hallway.

Video emerged of the arrest on social media, which showed Olivier on the ground as Capitol police handcuffed him. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) was at the scene of the arrest and later tweeted, “Here is @manueloliver00 being arrested for speaking out at a committee hearing. His son, Jaoquin, was shot to death in Parkland, Fl.”

Here is @manueloliver00 being arrested for speaking out at a committee hearing. His son, Jaoquin, was shot to death in Parkland, Fl. MANNY IS A HERO. He didn’t deserve this. The Republican Chair of this committee just called him a narcissist. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/6jccYvesHb — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) March 23, 2023

“MANNY IS A HERO. He didn’t deserve this. The Republican Chair of this committee just called him a narcissist. Disgraceful,” Frost added.

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX), who chaired the hearing and had the Olivers kicked out, told reporters afterward that members of the public “were disruptive during the hearing.”

“We asked Capitol Police to remove them. They were then removed and then one decided to come back in while we were still gaveled in and disrupted the hearing. That’s when we had a recess. Capitol Police were overwhelmed outside in the hallway and now we’re back in session,” Fallon concluded.

“Around noon, a man was arrested for D.C. Code §22-1307 (crowding, obstructing, or incommoding) after he disrupted a hearing,” said the Capitol Police in a statement regarding the incident.

Punchbowl Congress reporter Mica Soellner documented the arrest and captioned video of the incident on Twitter, writing, “About a dozen officers have come as backup. Chants of “he’s not violent” are breaking out.”

About a dozen officers have come as backup. Chants of “he’s not violent” are breaking out https://t.co/AQI7cWXtiC — Mica Soellner (@MicaSoellnerDC) March 23, 2023

While it’s unclear as to what exactly prompted the arrest or the charges against Oliver, the video quickly went viral on social media. ABC News’s Will Steakin documented his experience on Twitter, writing, “Manuel and Patricia Oliver were removed from the hearing room I heard a loud thud outside the room, ran out, and saw officers pinning Manuel to the ground Rep Frost ran out shortly after.”

Manuel and Patricia Oliver were removed from the hearing room I heard a loud thud outside the room, ran out, and saw officers pinning Manuel to the ground Rep Frost ran out shortly after: https://t.co/ZebugeU98Z pic.twitter.com/9TGc8M6Bc2 — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) March 23, 2023

Manuel and Patricia Oliver were just kicked out of this committee hearing on gun violence. Patricia said one thing and the chair escalated the entire situation. Then, Police arrested Manuel Oliver who lost his son in the Parkland shooting. His son was shot to death. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) March 23, 2023

Frost added an additional statement, saying, “Manuel and Patricia Oliver were just kicked out of this committee hearing on gun violence. Patricia said one thing and the chair escalated the entire situation. Then, Police arrested Manuel Oliver who lost his son in the Parkland shooting.”

a House hearing on guns is disrupted by demonstrators pic.twitter.com/0xn0L5ynlg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2023

