The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized the Merck anti-Covid pill for emergency use, one day after doing the same for Pfizer’s.

Both drugs are for those who have tested positive for Covid-19. The name of the Merck pill is called Molnupiravir.

In a statement, Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said:

Today’s authorization provides an additional treatment option against the COVID-19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally. Molnupiravir is limited to situations where other FDA-authorized treatments for COVID-19 are inaccessible or are not clinically appropriate and will be a useful treatment option for some patients with COVID-19 at high risk of hospitalization or death, As new variants of the virus continue to emerge, it is crucial to expand the country’s arsenal of COVID-19 therapies using emergency use authorization, while continuing to generate additional data on their safety and effectiveness.

The FDA noted that the pill, like Pfizer’s, “is not a substitute for vaccination in individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination and a booster dose are recommended.” Additionally, according to the agency, “the safety and effectiveness of molnupiravir for the treatment of COVID-19 continue to be evaluated.”

