Former Bernie Sanders presidential campaign co-chair Nina Turner has filed paperwork to launch a run for Congress, pursuing a House seat that would become vacant if President-elect Joe Biden’s HUD Secretary-Designate, Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH), is confirmed to her cabinet post.

According to FEC records, Turner filed a statement of organization for “Nina Turner for US” committee on Wednesday, giving a P.O. box in Cleveland as its headquarters. Fudge currently represents Ohio’s 11th district, which also encompasses that city.

Turner, an outspoken progressive, was previously an Ohio state senator from 2008 – 2014 and then ran, and lost, Ohio’s 2014 secretary of state race. After the 2016 campaign, Turner became president of the Our Revolution, the progressive political organization that was an off-shoot of Sanders’ failed campaign. When the Vermont senator again ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, Turner came aboard as Sanders’ campaign co-chair.

After Sanders’ primary defeat by Biden, Turner expressed her very pubic dissatisfaction with the choices in the 2020 general election, comparing the choice of voting for Biden or Trump as the difference between eating half or a whole “bowl of shit,” respectively.

A Monday story on Cleveland.com explained that if Fudge were to be confirmed, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) would have to call a special election to replace her in the House of Representatives. The site named Turner as well as several Ohio state legislators as possible candidates for the open seat.

