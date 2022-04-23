JUST IN: Former Utah Senator Orrin Hatch Dies at 88

Orrin Hatch, a longtime former Utah senator, died Saturday evening at the age of 88.
As the longest-serving senator from Utah, Hatch spent 42 years representing the state in Congress — working from 1977 to 2019.
The Hatch Foundation announced his passing on Saturday, sharing that he died around 5:30 p.m., surrounded by family.
Hatch is survived by his wife, Elaine Hatch, and their six children.
Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) said it was “terrible to hear of the passing of such a legend.”
“I had the privilege to meet Senator Hatch when I was 12 during the 2000 GOP presidential debate [at Calvin University]. He signed my program in the most Orrin Hatch way imaginable: ‘Always listen to your parents. Orrin Hatch.'”
Others also shared anecdotes, memories, and tributes of Hatch on social media.
