JUST IN: Former Utah Senator Orrin Hatch Dies at 88

Orrin Hatch, a longtime former Utah senator, died Saturday evening at the age of 88.

As the longest-serving senator from Utah, Hatch spent 42 years representing the state in Congress — working from 1977 to 2019.

The Hatch Foundation announced his passing on Saturday, sharing that he died around 5:30 p.m., surrounded by family.

Orrin hatch has died. pic.twitter.com/PQ6lxxkpG6 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 24, 2022

RIP Senator Orrin Hatch, who served in the U.S. Senate for 42 years, making him the longest-serving Republican U.S. senator in history and the longest-serving U.S. Senator from Utah. https://t.co/5hMjy5BeiG — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 24, 2022

Hatch is survived by his wife, Elaine Hatch, and their six children.

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) said it was “terrible to hear of the passing of such a legend.”

“I had the privilege to meet Senator Hatch when I was 12 during the 2000 GOP presidential debate [at Calvin University]. He signed my program in the most Orrin Hatch way imaginable: ‘Always listen to your parents. Orrin Hatch.'”

Others also shared anecdotes, memories, and tributes of Hatch on social media.

Orrin Hatch was a kind and generous man who loved the people of Utah. He truly lived a life of service. God bless the Hatch family and their loved ones. https://t.co/LXIq0119jg — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) April 24, 2022

Sad to learn of the passing of my friend Orrin Hatch /I worked closely w Senator Hatch for 40yrs on the judic cmte +20 yrs on Finance cmte we had a very good friendship he has contributed so much to public policy& for the ppl of Utah Barbara & I send our sympathies to his family — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) April 24, 2022

Everyone in DC has an @OrrinHatch story… here’s my favorite… After we had our first baby, we brought her by the @NRSC where my wife was working. Senator Hatch came out of his way to see her, & said, “when you have 1 that beautiful, you need to have 8 or 9 more.” — Scott T. Parkinson (@ScottTParkinson) April 24, 2022

Sen. Orrin Hatch has died. RIP. Lots of memories of covering him. One particular conversation stands out. A decade ago. 2012. We were talking about the tea party. Told me he had seen this sort of thing before in ‘76 and we’d see it again after he was gone. A GOP revolt. — Robert Costa (@costareports) April 24, 2022

Sad to hear about #OrrinHatch’s passing. Got to meet him once and he was very gracious to a newbie writer. Also he called me “a good kid,” and that still cracks me up. https://t.co/bBmBpfI4ze — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) April 24, 2022

My wife Sabina, daughters, and I are mourning the loss of Senator Orrin Hatch—a longtime stalwart for liberty. Despite our brief rivalry in the 2000 race for President, he and the Forbes family enjoyed a warm friendship. His statemenship and kindness will be missed. — Steve Forbes (@SteveForbesCEO) April 24, 2022

