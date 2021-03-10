Would Geraldo Rivera run for Senate?

The longtime TV host and Fox News correspondent-at-large tweeted Wednesday afternoon he is “pondering running” for Senate in Ohio, following the decision from incumbent Senator Rob Portman (R) not to run for reelection 2022.

Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021

Portman is one of a few Republican senators who have said recently they’re retiring when their term is up.

Rivera has been a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, but he has been very vocal since the 2020 election calling him out for his false claims about the election that riled up his supporters to the point where a mob of them violently stormed the Capitol.

Rivera told Mediaite Wednesday if he does get into the race, he would run as a Republican.

This would not be the first time he has considered getting into politics. Back in 2013, Rivera briefly contemplated running for Senate in New Jersey, as a Republican, in the 2014 midterms.

