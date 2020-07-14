Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges after running a tracking scheme. She will remain in custody until her scheduled trial on July 12, 2021.

After hearing arguments if Maxwell should be held on a $5 million bail, a judge said that Maxwell was a flight risk and that keeping her in custody would assure her future court appearance. Last August, Epstein was found dead in his cell before going on trial. The cause of Epstein’s death has been speculated despite being ruled a suicide, including conspiracies retweeted by President Donald Trump.

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on July 2 following several months on the run. She was charged with six federal counts related to the “sexual exploitation of and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein.” Since her arrest, Maxwell has reportedly been moved cell-to-cell to avoid assassins. She’s also been forced to wear paper clothes and sleep on a bare mattress to avoid suicide attempts.

The judge did take into account Covid-19 concerns, but said Maxwell did not argue that she had any underlying health conditions or that her age played a factor in contracting the virus.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]