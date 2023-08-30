JUST IN: Giuliani Liable for Defaming Georgia Election Workers, Slapped With Fine By Judge in Stunning Rebuke

The federal judge presiding over the defamation lawsuit filed by two Georgia election workers issued a brutal order against Rudy Giuliani Wednesday, not only declaring a default judgment against the former New York City mayor and a six-figure fine for failure to comply with discovery, but also issuing a warning about further sanctions if he continues to fail to comply with court orders.

The lawsuit is one of many stemming from the false claims and baseless conspiracy theories promoted by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 election was stolen from him due to widespread fraud, perhaps most notably regarding the defamation case that Dominion Voting Systems settled with Fox News earlier this year for $787.5 million.

Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, who worked as a voter registration officer in Fulton County, and her mother, Ruby Freeman, a temp worker for the 2020 election, were among those targeted by name and falsely accused of committing election fraud, leading to a deluge of harassment and death threats. In December 2021, the mother-daughter pair filed a defamation lawsuit against Giuliani and One America News. A few weeks prior, they had filed a defamation lawsuit against conspiracy theorist blogger Gateway Pundit asserting similar claims.

Giuliani already conceded in court filings in July that the statements he made about Freeman and Moss were statements of fact, were false, and he knew they were false — essentially admitting the key elements needed to prove a defamation claim in court. But that wasn’t enough to end his legal troubles, and his refusal to comply with the court-ordered discovery to disclose his financial assets drew a sharp rebuke from Judge Beryl A. Howell with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Howell’s order — accompanied by a 57-page memorandum opinion — granted Freeman and Moss’ motion for sanctions for Giuliani’s discovery violations, smacking him with a $43,684 fine plus ordering him to pay $89,172.50 for the plaintiffs’ attorneys’ fees for enforcing the discovery motion — a total of just under $133,000, a figure which is accruing interest since July for the attorneys’ fees and September for the fine.

The order keeps getting worse for Giuliani, issuing a default judgment “against defendant Rudolph W. Giuliani on his liability for plaintiffs’ defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, and punitive damage claims,” meaning that legally he is deemed to have lost the lawsuit.

The only remaining issue is how big of a check the man once revered as America’s Mayor will have to write to these two women.

In addition to the six-figure amount of attorneys’ fees and fine already ordered by Judge Howell (plus interest), Freeman and Moss can also collect attorneys’ fees for this most recent motion for sanctions they filed and won.

And then there’s the final item in the order, in which the judge threatens to issue what lawyers call an adverse jury instruction, telling the jury they must interpret the actions by a party to the litigation in a specific negative way because of their improper conduct.

Wrote Howell:

[I]t is further ORDERED that, as a sanction for defendant’s failure timely to reimburse plaintiffs’ $89,172.50 in attorneys’ fees by July 25, 2023, the jury will be instructed that they must, when determining an appropriate sum of punitive damages, infer that he is intentionally trying to hide relevant discovery about his financial assets for the purpose of artificially deflating his net worth, unless he produces fulsome responses to plaintiffs’ RFP Numbers 40 and 41 by September 20, 2023, in which case, the mandatory instruction may be converted to a permissive one.

What this means is that if Giuliani does not comply with the discovery order and turn over documents and information about his financial assets, the jury will be told to they must infer he was intentionally trying to hide this information. Even if he does comply now, the jury will still be instructed they may infer he was trying to hide the information.

All in all, these factors weigh into how a jury considers punitive damage awards. Multiple legal commentators and reporters have noted that Giuliani is potentially facing millions of dollars in damages for this case, including CNN senior reporter Katelyn Polanz.

A judge has determined Giuliani forfeits the defamation lawsuit brought by Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. A trial to determine the amount of damages he'll be held liable for will be set later, per @kpolantz, and could amount to thousands, if not millions, of dollars. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 30, 2023

Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Giuliani, issued a statement to Mediaite complaining about the length of Howell’s opinion.

“This 57 page opinion on discovery—which would usually be no more than two or three pages—is a prime example of the weaponization of the justice system, where the process is the punishment. This decision should be reversed, as Mayor Giuliani is wrongly accused of not preserving electronic evidence that was seized and held by the FBI.”

