The House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol announced on Thursday it has subpoenaed Republican sitting members of Congress including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

In addition to McCarthy, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Scott Perry (R-PA) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ) were subpoenaed by the committee “for deposition testimony as part of the committee’s investigation into the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and its causes,” tweeted the committee.

These members include those who participated in meetings at the White House, those who had direct conversations with President Trump leading up to and during the attack, and those who were involved in the planning and coordination of certain activities on and before January 6th. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) May 12, 2022

The committee continued in its Twitter thread:

These members include those who participated in meetings at the White House, those who had direct conversations with President Trump leading up to and during the attack, and those who were involved in the planning and coordination of certain activities on and before January 6th. Before we hold our hearings next month, we wished to provide members the opportunity to discuss these matters with the committee voluntarily. Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we’re forced to take this step. The decision in the Republican National Committee’s lawsuit against the Select Committee is important for the rule of law. The Court clearly reaffirmed the importance of the Select Committee’s work and knocked down arguments aimed at delaying our investigation. The committee refuted the notion that conversations between those subpoenaed and former President Donald Trump are privileged. The Biden administration has declined to invoke executive privilege to documents and conversations stemming from the Trump administration.

“False allegations that the committee is seeking private info about voters/donors are a smokescreen trying to keep critical info hidden. The committee’s goal is to provide the American people with a comprehensive picture of January 6th, and this decision will propel our efforts,” tweeted the committee.

