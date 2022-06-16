JUST IN: Jan. 6 Committee to Seek Interview With Ginni Thomas, Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chairman of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, said on Thursday that his committee will seek an interview with Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) “agrees that it’s time for the Jan. 6 select committee to talk to Ginni Thomas, per an aide.” Cheney had previously been reluctant to call in Thomas for an interview.

Ginni Thomas has been the focus of multiple scandals in recent months, centered around her efforts to help then-President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that sources “involved in the investigation say newly obtained email correspondence between [Thomas] and White House lawyer John Eastman have revealed that her efforts to overturn the 2020 election were more extensive than previously known.”

Reporting in recent months also exposed the fact that Thomas would suggest to Trump the hiring and firing of officials in his administration, attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and texted then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows QAnon-related conspiracy theories about overturning the election.

Reporting by the Post in mid-May also detailed Thomas’s direct involvement in trying to use her considerable influence in the GOP to sway local officials in Arizona to throw out Joe Biden’s slate of electors in the state and replace them with pro-Trump electors.

“The emails, sent by Ginni Thomas to a pair of lawmakers on Nov. 9, 2020, argued that legislators needed to intervene because the vote had been marred by fraud,” wrote the Post. “Though she did not mention either candidate by name, the context was clear.”

