JUST IN: January 6 Committee Subpoenas Trump DOJ Official Jeffrey Clark

The January 6 select committee has issued a subpoena to a key Trump DOJ figure involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Former Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division Jeffrey Clark reportedly worked with Donald Trump on a plan to oust Jeffrey Rosen as Acting Attorney General and putting Clark in place so he could wield the power of the DOJ to challenge the election results in Georgia.

There have been a lot of reports about how far Clark was taking this, including a truly bizarre one that said he wanted to “assess whether Chinese-made digital thermometers could connect with voting machines.”

January 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson announced Wednesday, “The Select Committee needs to understand all the details about efforts inside the previous administration to delay the certification of the 2020 election and amplify misinformation about the election results. We need to understand Mr. Clark’s role in these efforts at the Justice Department and learn who was involved across the administration. The Select Committee expects Mr. Clark to cooperate fully with our investigation.”

The committee previously issued subpoenas for a number of Trump allies, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The letter to Clark says the committee has found “credible evidence that you attempted to involve the Department of Justice in efforts to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power.”

