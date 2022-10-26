A jury convicted on Wednesday three men for supporting a plot to capture Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI).

Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were convicted of giving “material support” to a 2020 attempt to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home and blow up a bridge in order to obstruct law enforcement’s response. The kidnapping plot was in response to Whitmer’s Covid-19 restrictions, which came under fire from the right. The right has accused the FBI of creating a set-up to indict the men behind the plot.

Those three were also found guilty of membership in a gang and a gun crime. They were arrested with 11 others in October of that year.

In August, Adam Fox was found guilty on one count of kidnapping conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, while Barry Croft was convicted of one count of kidnapping conspiracy, one count of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Fox faces life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12, while Croft faces the same fate and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 28.

In April, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, 33, were acquitted of conspiracy. Harris was also found not guilty on gun and explosives charges.

Watch above via CNN.

