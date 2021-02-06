The Kroger grocery chain announced on Friday that it will pay its employees $100 to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to a report by NBC affiliate in West Palm Beach, Florida, WPTV, the company is offering the incentive to front-line grocery workers as well as employees in its supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center divisions.

“We know that the most effective defense against this pandemic comes in the form of the COVID-19 vaccine and the continuation of the rigorous safety precautions we’ve established across our stores, manufacturing facilities and supply chain,” Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it’s available.”

The move by Kroger, which marks the first business to pay its workers to get vaccinated, comes amid a larger debate about the risks and benefits of attaching financial incentives to an individual public health decision.

Currently, grocery store workers are categorized by the CDC as belonging to the “Phase 2” priority group, after front-line healthcare workers and elderly Americans. With the nationwide vaccine rollout still gaining momentum, this large cohort might not begin receiving shots for several weeks.

For those Kroger employees who are unable to take the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons, the company said it will still provide the $100 bonus after taking a health and safety course.

