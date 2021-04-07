JUST IN: LA Sheriff’s Office Reportedly Finds Tiger Woods Was Going Nearly Double the Speed Limit at the Time of His Crash

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has reportedly determined the cause of the February car crash that sent Tiger Woods to the hospital for three weeks.

The Sheriff’s department believes that excessive speed was the sole cause of the golf legend’s accident. Woods, the Sheriff’s office said at a press conference Wednesday, was driving at 83 miles per hour — nearly double the speed limit of 45.

The 15-time major champion suffered fractures to the tibia and fibula in the crash — as well as injuries to his foot and ankle. His S.U.V. was reported to have struck the median of a road near Rancho Palos Verdes in Los Angeles County, and then cross the opposite lanes of traffic, before rolling over multiple times. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash prompted speculation of possible substance use by Woods, who has publicly documented struggles with prescription pain killers. In 2017, Woods was found asleep at the wheel in Florida with the engine running and was arrested on D.U.I charges, though he ultimately accepted a plea deal and only admitted reckless driving. After his arrest, a toxicology report found five drugs in his system — THC, the active ingredient for marijuana; a generic version of Vicodin; Dilaudid; Xanax; and Ambien. He had no alcohol in his system at the time of his arrest.

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a press conference in February, that substance use did not appear to be a factor in the crash, however, “there was no effort to draw blood, for example at the hospital.”

The Sheriff’s department is slated to hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

This story is developing.

