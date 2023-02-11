JUST IN: Maggie Haberman Reports Trump Lawyer Testified To Grand Jury In ‘Major Moment’ For Case Against Ex-Prez

New York Times correspondent, best-selling author, and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman reports that Evan Corcoran, lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump testified before the grand jury in a “major moment” for the classified documents case against Trump.

Haberman and Ben Protess published a report on this latest development the investigation that exploded onto the national radar with the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home., and on Twitter, Haberman called the revelation a “major moment” in the case against Trump.

“Ben Protess and me on Evan Corcoran going before the grand jury, a potentially major moment in the Mar-a-Lago docs investigation depending on the circumstances under which he appeared,” Haberman wrote.

Ben Protess and me on Evan Corcoran going before the grand jury, a potentially major moment in the Mar-a-Lago docs investigation depending on the circumstances under which he appeared https://t.co/uetOTtMhF7 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 11, 2023

And ever the Trumpologist, Haberman noted that the former president might be interested in the scoop. “It’s unclear if Trump knew his lawyer Evan Corcoran went before the grand jury prior to tonight’s news breaking (he’ll know now, if he didn’t before),” Haberman wrote on Twitter.

It’s unclear if Trump knew his lawyer Evan Corcoran went before the grand jury prior to tonight’s news breaking (he’ll know now, if he didn’t before) https://t.co/uetOTtMhF7 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 11, 2023

In the article, Haberman notes that Bloomberg was first to report the testimony, but Trump is likely to pay close attention to what Haberman has to say about it.

The Trump documents probe, now under the purview of Special Counsel Jack Smith, appears to be heating up even as the inquiries into President Joe Biden and former VP Mike Pence have begun to fade from media attention. More classified materials were found at Mar-a-Lago this week, and former Trump national security adviser Robert O’Brien has been subpoenaed by Smith.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com