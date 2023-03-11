JUST IN: Maggie Haberman Says Trump Criminal Charges Are ‘Coming Against TRUMP’ Based on NEW Reporting

Former President Donald Trump got another bad bit of news when a team headed by Maggie Haberman reported new developments that further indicate he’ll be charged criminally in the near future.

On Thursday, news broke that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels may soon result in an indictment based on four New York Times sources.

Haberman made an appearance on Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, where she threw cold water on the chances of actually securing a felony conviction against Trump.

Then on Friday night, Haberman was on the byline — along with Ben Protess, William Rashbaum, and Jonah Bromwich — for a new report predicting charges are near based on new developments:

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has already questioned at least seven other people before the grand jury hearing evidence about the hush money deal, according to several other people with knowledge of the inquiry, potentially making Mr. Cohen the last witness. Once he has testified, nearly every crucial player in the hush money matter will have appeared before the grand jury — with the exception of the porn star herself, Stormy Daniels, who may not be called to testify. It would be highly unusual for a prosecutor in a high-profile white-collar case to go through a weekslong presentation of evidence — and question nearly every relevant witness — without intending to seek an indictment.

Haberman sounded a familiar cautious note as she discussed the “novel” case on Twitter, but also commented on the historic nature of the looming indictment, writing:

@MichaelCohen212 to the grand jury on Monday, a step that likely signals an indictment coming against TRUMP It would be unusual for a prosecutor to take these steps and not advance with an indictment. The case will be a novel one and it will be history-making, Trump becoming the first former president indicted, if it goes ahead In Trump’s world, where the candidate often wants to conflate legal and PR issues, saying the obvious – a conviction isn’t guaranteed – was seized on and twisted into something else. In reality, an indictment is something Trump has sought to avoid for decades

Trump has thus far responded to the earlier news with his customary barrage.

