A jury delivered a conviction on Tuesday on all charges in what was the first trial related to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Guy Reffitt, who was not in the Capitol during the riot, was found guilty on all five charges after the jury deliberated for less than four hours.

Reffitt was convicted of obstructing the congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election, “carrying a firearm in the District of Columbia, carrying it up to the Capitol and then threatening to shoot his own children if they told the police or the FBI what he had been up to,” according to NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams.

“More than 750 people have been charged in the investigation, and over 200 have entered guilty pleas,” reported CBS News.

