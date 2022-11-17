JUST IN: Man with Sword and Axe Detained in ‘New York Times’ Lobby, Asked to Speak to Political Reporters

A man was arrested at the headquarters of the New York Times on Thursday afternoon after he asked to speak to those who run the paper’s political section, according to reports.

WNYW reported the man was in possession of both a sword and an axe:

A man with an axe and a sword went into the lobby of the New York Times building on Thursday and asked to speak [to] the political section, authorities said, then handed over his weapons and waited for emergency personnel when he was denied entry. The New York Police Department said officers responded to the Times‘ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon after getting a 911 call about a man with a knife.

Police have not yet identified the man and it is unclear what charges if any he might face. WNBC reported the man was taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.

This story is developing.

