JUST IN: Melania Trump Cancels Appearance at Rally Over Lingering Cough After Covid Recovery

First Lady Melania Trump has called off her appearance at President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally.

The First Lady tested positive for coronavirus several weeks ago, and last week she described feeling “body aches, a cough and headache” as she was dealing with her symptoms.

Tuesday afternoon the White House said that she would not be attending the Pennsylvania rally. Per CBS News:

“Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today,” Grisham said.

The First Lady revealed in her statement last week that Barron Trump tested positive as well, but “exhibited no symptoms” while grappling with the virus.

