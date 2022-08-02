JUST IN: Nancy Pelosi Arrives in Taiwan Amid China Tensions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just arrived in Taiwan, making her the highest ranking U.S. government official to visit the island nation in the last 25 years.

Pelosi’s arrival comes in the midst of her congressional delegation tour through the Indo-Pacific region. While her trip was never publicly confirmed before today, but American, Taiwanese, and Chinese officials have been making preparations for days in anticipation of her trip.

China has mounted provocative objections Pelosi’s visit as their communist government maintains its claim that Taiwan — an independently-governed democracy — is part of their sovereign territory. The Defense Department expressed its own concerns with Pelosi’s trip, though the expedition drew bipartisan praise, even as National Security Council spokesman John Kirby insists the U.S. does not support Taiwan’s independence.

“There is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with long-standing US policy into some sort of crisis or conflict or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait,” Kirby told the White House press pool on Monday.

Amid the international tensions of Pelosi’s visit, China has reportedly mobilized its forces near the coast of Taiwan, and Taiwan’s presidential office reportedly came under a cyberattack earlier in the day. Nonetheless, Pelosi’s visit has drawn fanfare from the country, for Taiwan’s tallest building, Taipei 101, illuminated itself at night with messages of welcome for her arrival.

Shortly after her step onto Taiwanese soil, Pelosi’s office released a statement pledging “America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.” The Washington Post also released an op-ed Pelosi wrote for them denouncing China’s threats of force against Taiwan.

Official statement from @SpeakerPelosi’s office — “Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.” She makes clear: “Our visit…in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy…” pic.twitter.com/YjWpLOvEKa — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) August 2, 2022

