Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday her plan is to name Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) to the January 6 select committee.

On ABC’s This Week, George Stephanopoulos asked the Speaker if she plans to appoint more Republicans, mentioning Kinzinger by name.

“That would be my plan,” she said.

“When will that be announced?” he asked.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells @GStephanopoulos that she plans to name more Republicans to the Jan. 6 select committee after vetoing two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s recommendations: “You could say that's the direction I would be going." https://t.co/3NlObOqjFv pic.twitter.com/4hJwViTMxK — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 25, 2021

“Perhaps after I speak to Adam Kinzinger,” Pelosi responded. “You could say that that’s the direction that I would be going on.”

Kinzinger has been a very outspoken anti-Trump voice in the Republican party, and he will be the second Republican on the committee after Liz Cheney — also appointed by Pelosi.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy picked five Republicans to join the committee. Pelosi rejected two of them — Jim Jordan and Jim Banks — and McCarthy reacted by pulling all five picks.

