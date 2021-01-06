NBC News projected Wednesday that Democrats will control the Senate after pulling off victories in Georgia’s run-off elections.

NBC made the call after predicting Jon Ossoff had enough votes to defeat incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue. Democrat Raphael Warnock had already been projected to win the state’s other seat, held by incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Democrats are set to hold 48 of the Senate’s seats in the upcoming Congress, and will be joined by two independents, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Maine Sen. Angus King. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will hold the tie-breaking vote, giving Democrats the edge.

Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), have held the chamber’s majority since 2014.

