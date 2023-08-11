JUST IN: NBC Sources Say Biden Lawyers Hammering Out Deal For POTUS Special Counsel Interview On Classified Docs

President Joe Biden’s lawyers are in talks for the president to be interviewed for Special Counsel Robert Hur‘s investigation into classified documents first discovered and turned over by Biden’s team, according to NBC News sources.

News broke in January that Biden’s lawyers discovered a small number of documents — from his time as VP — bearing classified markings while clearing out a private office last fall and immediately reported and returned the documents to the federal government.

It was later revealed that Biden aides discovered more such documents at a second location, and on Thursday morning, the White House counsel released a statement with more details. Attorney General Merrick Garland then announced the appointment of Special Robert Hur and revealed one more document was discovered.

Amid a flurry of intense legal activity involving former President Donald Trump on dozens of criminal charges, NBC News correspondents Monica Alba and Carol Lee just dropped a scoop on that long-quiet investigation of Biden’s classified documents issue:

Attorneys for President Joe Biden and the special counsel appointed to investigate his handling of classified documents have been negotiating for about a month over the terms under which he would be interviewed, two people familiar with the matter said. Discussions between Biden’s lawyers and special counsel Robert Hur’s office are focused on how, when and where the interview might take place, as well as the scope of the questions, these people said. They stressed that the negotiations are ongoing and that no agreement has been reached. The back-and-forth suggests that the probe — now in its eighth month — may not be wrapping up imminently. But an interview with the person at the center of an investigation typically takes place near the end of the process.

When reached for comment by Mediaite, the White House declined, referring all questions to the Justice Department due to the ongoing nature of the matter.

