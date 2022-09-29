JUST IN: New Trump Filing Shows a Staggering 200,000 Pages of Documents Were Seized in FBI Search of Mar-a-Lago

A new court filing by Team Trump claims that “closer to 200,000 pages” of documents were seized in the FBI search of former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida.

In their latest filing to Special Master in the Mar-a-Lago probe, Judge Raymond Dearie — who was one of two proposed candidates Team Trump suggested for Special Master — Trump attorneys James Trusty, Lindsey Halligan, and Evan Corcoran said they can’t find a vendor to scan all the documents in time. The reason? The 11,000 documents contained a lot more pages than they were expecting:

…when Plaintiff’s counsel referred to either 11,000 pages or even 11,000 documents during the status conference (we are still awaiting the transcript), the Government chose not to interject with an accurate number. In conversations between Plaintiff’s counsel and the Government regarding a data vendor, the Government mentioned that the 11,000 documents contain closer to 200,000 pages. That estimated volume, with a need to operate under the accelerated timeframes supported by the Government, is the reason why so many of the Government’s selected vendors have declined the potential engagement. In short, seasoned IT professionals who routinely work on large-scale document productions with the Government cannot meet the Government’s proposed schedule, and it was never realistic for the Government to suggest such a narrow timeframe. Consequently, the Plaintiff respectfully suggests that Your Honor and the parties will be best served by having the retained vendor convey a supportable timeframe for scanning roughly 200,000 pages into a platform, and also provide a breakdown of rollout quantities and proposed deadlines. It would be better to base deadlines on actual data and not wistful claims by the Government.

The filing also appears to bolster CNN reporting that Trump attorney Chris Kise has been “sidelined” from leading the Mar-a-Lago defense after being lured away from his prestigious firm with a $3 million payday. Kise’s name does not appear on the latest letter to Judge Dearie.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com