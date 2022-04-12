New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin has given himself up to law enforcement authorities over an ongoing federal investigation into multiple campaign finance fraud charges.

Benjamin, the second-in-command to Governor Kathy Hochul, is expected to appear at the courthouse for the Southern District of New York — where he faces accusations of bribery, wire fraud and falsification of records. The allegations stem from a campaign finance scheme Benjamin was allegedly involved in during his unsuccessful run for New York City comptroller in 2021.

The New York Times reports that the investigation into Benjamin began after the FBI arrested Gerald Migdol, a Harlem real estate investor who has been accused of facilitating a wire fraud and aggravated identity theft conspiracy. Benjamin faces questions about whether he was involved in the scheme by directing state funds to Migdol in exchange for illegal donations to his campaign.

From the report:

At the time, the prosecutors did not comment on Mr. Migdol’s motive, or explicitly name Mr. Benjamin. But they said his scheme was designed to help the candidate tap into New York City’s generous public campaign matching funds program and secure him tens of thousands of dollars in additional campaign cash. The two men were close and traded accolades at a series of charitable and political functions over the years in Harlem, where Mr. Migdol made a name for himself distributing school supplies and Thanksgiving turkeys through his charity.

When the investigation into Benjamin was confirmed, his office referred to a statement they previously made, pledging to cooperate with the authorities after Migdol’s arrest. They also claimed that they forfeited Migdol’s improper donations to the Campaign Finance Board.

Benjamin, a former state senator, joined Hochul’s administration in September as she stepped into office after the resignation of former governor Andrew Cuomo. Before she became governor, Hochul promised to clean house and take a firm hand against improper conduct in office.

Watch above, via NBC New York.

