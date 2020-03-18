The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will temporarily close its doors and switch to electronic-only trading in response to the coronavirus crisis.

According to CNBC, the NYSE “will temporarily close its historic trading floor and move fully to electronic trading after two people tested positive for coronavirus infection at screenings it had set up this week.”

BREAKING: The New York Stock Exchange will temporarily close its trading floor due to the coronavirus pandemic. All-electronic trading will begin with Monday’s market open. https://t.co/OXTJjC5t6r pic.twitter.com/Xp2PQ1sweu — CNBC (@CNBC) March 18, 2020

“All-electronic trading will begin on March 23 at the open,” CNBC reported, adding that the “facilities to be closed are the NYSE equities trading floor and NYSE American Options trading floor in New York, and NYSE Arca Options trading floor in San Francisco.”

Despite the stock market closing during previous crises in history, CNBC noted that “this is the first time the physical trading floor of the Big Board has ever shut independently while electronic trading continues.”

