JUST IN: New York to Open Up Vaccine to All on April 6

Mar 29th, 2021

TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images

New York is opening up vaccine eligibility to everyone in the state.

The announcement was made by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) Monday afternoon on Twitter. According to the governor, vaccine eligibility will open to New Yorkers 30 years of age and up starting on Tuesday. And on April 6, all New Yorkers 16 and up will be eligible.

The Empire State was one of the last to open up access to all of its residents. Prior to the announcement, New York was only one of four states, according to the White House, which had yet to announce a date on which the vaccine would be open to everyone.

Wyoming and Arkansas are now the only states which have yet to announce plans to open up vaccine eligibility to everyone in their state. The White House has required every state to open up eligibility to all by May 1.

