JUST IN: New York to Open Up Vaccine to All on April 6

New York is opening up vaccine eligibility to everyone in the state.

The announcement was made by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) Monday afternoon on Twitter. According to the governor, vaccine eligibility will open to New Yorkers 30 years of age and up starting on Tuesday. And on April 6, all New Yorkers 16 and up will be eligible.

#BREAKING: Starting Tuesday, April 6 at 8am, all New Yorkers age 16+ will be eligible to schedule and receive the COVID-19 vaccines. And beginning tomorrow at 8am, all New Yorkers age 30+ will be eligible to schedule and receive the vaccines. Let’s #VaccinateNY — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 29, 2021

The Empire State was one of the last to open up access to all of its residents. Prior to the announcement, New York was only one of four states, according to the White House, which had yet to announce a date on which the vaccine would be open to everyone.

President Biden directed all states, tribes, and territories to make all adult Americans eligible for the vaccine no later than May 1 — and states have already begun to take action. Check out the map below to see where your state stands. pic.twitter.com/d6iRXO0uOX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 28, 2021

Wyoming and Arkansas are now the only states which have yet to announce plans to open up vaccine eligibility to everyone in their state. The White House has required every state to open up eligibility to all by May 1.

