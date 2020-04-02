JUST IN: Number of Coronavirus Cases Tops the 1 Million Mark Worldwide

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has now topped the 1 million mark.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the threshold was crossed earlier on Thursday. The United States has more than double the cases of any other nation — with more than 236,000 as of this writing. Italy has the next most with more than 115,000. Spain is next, with more than 110,000.

Statistics compiled by The New York Times show that, apart from Italy and Spain, New York state by itself has more coronavirus cases than any other country on earth – with more than 92,000. (Although China’s current total of more than 82,000 is widely believed to be dramatically underreported.)

The Johns Hopkins map which shows the latest figures has gotten more than a billion hits per day of late, as people throughout the world are flocking to the page to see the latest information.

