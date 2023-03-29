JUST IN: NY Grand Jury Considering Trump’s Fate Reportedly Set to Go On Month-Long Hiatus

The grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to look into the evidence regarding former President Donald Trump’s alleged role in hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels is set to go on a previously scheduled hiatus, reported Politico on Wednesday.

The news of an additional month delay in any potential indictment of Trump comes just a week and a half after the former president declared on his Truth Social that he expected to be arrested last Tuesday.

“The break would push any indictment of the former president to late April at the earliest, although it is possible that the grand jury’s schedule could change. In recent weeks, the Manhattan district attorney’s office hasn’t convened the panel on certain days,” Politico’s Erica Orden reported.

The grand jury has reportedly been visited by last-minute witnesses in recent weeks and has been meeting on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Orden noted that the grand jury is not expected to meet during the week of Passover and “following two weeks are set to be a hiatus that was scheduled when the grand jury was first convened in January.”

This is a developing story…

