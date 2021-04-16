The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that over 200 million vaccine doses have been administered in the United States.

202.3 million vaccines in total, as of this posting, have been administered, and over 80 million Americans — close to a quarter of the total population — have been fully vaccinated.

49.1 percent of all adults in the United States, over 126 million people, have gotten at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 80 percent of all seniors have gotten at least one dose.

This week the U.S. called for a pause in the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. Millions of people have gotten the J&J vaccine, and the CDC and FDA made the recommendation after reports of serious blood clots in six individuals.

When asked about the J&J pause, President Joe Biden said, “I made sure we have 600 million doses of the mRNA — not of either Johnson & Johnson and/or AstraZeneca. So there’s enough vaccine that is basically 100 percent unquestionable for every single solitary American.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]