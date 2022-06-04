JUST IN: President Biden and First Lady Rushed To Fire Station When Unauthorized Plane Entered House’s Airspace

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were rushed away from their Rehoboth Beach, Delaware vacation home by the Secret Service when an airplane violated the president’s airspace.

There were tense minutes in Delaware this afternoon when the Secret Service whisked the Bidens away over what, at the time, seemed like a potential threat. CBS News’ Bo Erickson tweeted a tick-tock of the incident:

One woman who lives nearby, Susan Lillard, tells @CBSNews she saw a small white plane flying over the area where Biden’s beach house is in town. That was around 12:45p. Then she saw the two military-style jets scramble minutes later over the town. — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) June 4, 2022

UPDATE – Motorcade just left the fire station at 1:29pm — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) June 4, 2022

MORE INFO: Rehoboth Beach Fire Chief Chuck Snyder tells me Secret Service told the station at 12:48 they were bringing POTUS & FLOTUS to station “because of a threat.” Motorcade arrived at 12:52. Secret Service did not share more. @cbsnews — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) June 4, 2022

White House confirms a small plane entered the restricted airspace near the president’s beach house—-> https://t.co/nGJx3g0Y2v — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) June 4, 2022

A White House official said ““USSS will have a statement shortly. A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken. There was no threat to the President or his family.”

A short time later, the United States Secret Service issued a statement:

Shortly before 1 p.m. today a privately owned aircraft entered the restricted airspace over Rehoboth Delaware after mistakenly entering a secured area. The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace. Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance. The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot.

A Secret Service official said that “Precautionary security measures were taken but there was no significant threat to the protected,” President Biden.

