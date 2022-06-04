JUST IN: President Biden and First Lady Rushed To Fire Station When Unauthorized Plane Entered House’s Airspace

President Biden's motorcade - Rehoboth Beach, Delaware - Bo Erickson-Twitter

Bo Erickson/Twitter

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were rushed away from their Rehoboth Beach, Delaware vacation home by the Secret Service when an airplane violated the president’s airspace.

There were tense minutes in Delaware this afternoon when the Secret Service whisked the Bidens away over what, at the time, seemed like a potential threat. CBS News’ Bo Erickson tweeted a tick-tock of the incident:

A White House official said ““USSS will have a statement shortly. A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken. There was no threat to the President or his family.”

A short time later, the United States Secret Service issued a statement:

Shortly before 1 p.m. today a privately owned aircraft entered the restricted airspace over Rehoboth Delaware after mistakenly entering a secured area. The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace. Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance. The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot.

A Secret Service official said that “Precautionary security measures were taken but there was no significant threat to the protected,” President Biden.

