JUST IN: President Biden Will Travel to Disaster-Stricken Texas on Friday

The White House announced that President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Texas on Friday, the first such visit since the winter disaster that struck the state last week.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that President Biden “is eager to go to Texas,” but that “he also is fully aware of the footprint of a President of the United States and everything that comes with that — traveling to a disaster area.”

“But we are hopeful that that trip can happen as early as this week,” Psaki added.

And on Tuesday afternoon, the White House announced the trip, in a press release obtained by Mediaite, that the trip will in fact occur Friday:

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to Travel to Texas On Friday, February 26, the President and the First Lady will travel to Houston, Texas. The trip will be pooled press. Additional details to follow.

Millions of Texans have been left without power in the wake of a winter weather event that has resulted in an unknown number of deaths.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]