A Russian missile strike hit a civilian shopping center in the Ukrainian industrial city of Kremenchuk Monday morning with an estimated over 1,000 people inside the building.

The number of casualties is still unknown at this time as the mall is currently on fire and an extinguishing effort is in process.

Footage across social media showed the shopping center ablaze immediately following the strike.

Russian missiles just hit a crowded shopping center in Kremenchuk, while over a 1,000 civilians were inside. The possible number of casualties is unimaginable pic.twitter.com/H0QiWzwefq — Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) June 27, 2022

Other footage displayed rescue efforts with emergency personel attempting to tend to victims of the strike.

The rescue effort is ongoing in Kremenchuk, but its clear the casualties will be high. Some pretty horrific footage from inside the building — not reposting. But these are the scenes outside. pic.twitter.com/eDeRPKNBmh — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) June 27, 2022

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the mall was of “no strategic value,” to Russian forces and “posed no danger.”

Zelensky added that “The number of victims is impossible to imagine,” in comments posted to the Telegram-messaging app.

Kremenchuk, a city in the Poltava region of Ukraine, houses the nation’s largest oil refinery.

Vitalii Maletskyi, the mayor of Kremenchuk said in a post to Facebook that the Russian missile hit “a very crowded place, which is 100% not relevant to the hostilities.”

This consequential strike comes one day after after Ukranian officials claimed that Russian missiles hit two civilian residential buildings in the nation’s capital, Kyiv. According to reports, two people were killed in the strikes.

