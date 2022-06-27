JUST IN: Russian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Shopping Center While Over Estimated 1,000 People Inside

By Natalie KorachJun 27th, 2022, 11:41 am
 

Missile Hite Ukrainian Shopping CenterA Russian missile strike hit a civilian shopping center in the Ukrainian industrial city of Kremenchuk Monday morning with an estimated over 1,000 people inside the building.

The number of casualties is still unknown at this time as the mall is currently on fire and an extinguishing effort is in process.

Footage across social media showed the shopping center ablaze immediately following the strike.

Other footage displayed rescue efforts with emergency personel attempting to tend to victims of the strike.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the mall was of “no strategic value,” to Russian forces and “posed no danger.”

Zelensky added that “The number of victims is impossible to imagine,” in comments posted to the Telegram-messaging app.

Kremenchuk, a city in the Poltava region of Ukraine, houses the nation’s largest oil refinery.

Vitalii Maletskyi, the mayor of Kremenchuk said in a post to Facebook that the Russian missile hit “a very crowded place, which is 100% not relevant to the hostilities.”

This consequential strike comes one day after after Ukranian officials claimed that Russian missiles hit two civilian residential buildings in the nation’s capital, Kyiv. According to reports, two people were killed in the strikes.

