A new report from a Senate committee alleges the National Rifle Association acted as a “foreign asset” for Russia in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

The US Senate Committee on Finance Minority Staff Report, led by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) alleges that the NRA “underwrote” political access for Russian nationals like convicted foreign agent Maria Butina.

The report also contains reports about an NRA official being enticed to visit Russia via the promise of personal business opportunities, with the NRA covering a portion of the trip’s costs.

The NRA is a tax-exempt organization and is barred from using funds for the personal benefit of its officials. It is also banned from conducting actions outside its stated mission.

Attorney generals in multiple states are also conducting their own probes of the NRA.

Read the full report here.

