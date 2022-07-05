JUST IN: Seventh Person Dies From Highland Park Fourth of July Parade Shooting

By Jackson RichmanJul 5th, 2022, 3:26 pm
 

A seventh person has died from Monday’s shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, a police spokesperson told NBC News.

CBS News and ABC News also confirmed the development.

Additionally, at least 24 people were injured at the parade. Most of those hospitalized have reportedly since been released.

Robert Crimo, 22, was arrested on Monday afternoon following an hours-long manhunt. He had a history of a disturbing social media presence and disturbing songs. Police on Tuesday said the attack had been pre-planned for weeks, but targeted victims at random, therefore not motivated by religious or ethnic bias. Police also said Crimo disguised himself wearing women’s clothing during the shooting, where he fired at least 70 rounds from a rifle.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

