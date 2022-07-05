JUST IN: Seventh Person Dies From Highland Park Fourth of July Parade Shooting

A seventh person has died from Monday’s shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, a police spokesperson told NBC News.

NBC News: A 7th person has died as a result of the shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, IL, a police spokesperson says. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 5, 2022

CBS News and ABC News also confirmed the development.

UPDATE: A seventh victim has died following the Highland Park, Illinois Fourth of July parade shooting, officials said. https://t.co/h30P95q85j — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 5, 2022

BREAKING: A seventh victim has died from injuries sustained in Monday’s mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, police say. https://t.co/dSIKxOMVNB — ABC News (@ABC) July 5, 2022

Additionally, at least 24 people were injured at the parade. Most of those hospitalized have reportedly since been released.

Robert Crimo, 22, was arrested on Monday afternoon following an hours-long manhunt. He had a history of a disturbing social media presence and disturbing songs. Police on Tuesday said the attack had been pre-planned for weeks, but targeted victims at random, therefore not motivated by religious or ethnic bias. Police also said Crimo disguised himself wearing women’s clothing during the shooting, where he fired at least 70 rounds from a rifle.

