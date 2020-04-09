The Saturday night sketch comedy juggernaut Saturday Night Live, featuring comic actors like Pete Davidson and Michael Che, will be back on NBC — set to air “remotely produced content” this weekend.

NBC News reported Thursday that, according to a spokesperson, the “comedy show will air remotely produced content at its usual Saturday time slot on the broadcast network, a surprise return from its coronavirus-induced hiatus.”

From Dylan Byers:

The show will include a version of “Weekend Update” and other skits from cast members, though it was not immediately clear if the performances would be live. It will air at 11:30 p.m. ET. SNL, like most major broadcast shows that features guests and audiences, has been on hiatus since mid-March. The show has also had to deal with the death of a longtime producer, Hal Willner, who passed away from coronavirus complications. Willner worked on SNL since 1980 where he helped select music for sketches.

Saturday Night Live has not aired a program since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

