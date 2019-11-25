There’s been reporting in the past few weeks indicating Rudy Giuliani is under investigation with respect to his work in Ukraine, following the arrest of and charges against his associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

Now the Wall Street Journal has some stunning reporting that subpoenas have been “issued to people with ties” to Giuliani and those two men:

The subpoenas offer the clearest indication yet that federal prosecutors are examining Mr. Giuliani’s consulting work. Among the entities named in the subpoenas are Giuliani Partners, a security-consulting firm founded by Mr. Giuliani in 2002 that had multiple foreign clients, including a city in Ukraine. The subpoenas also sought information on a company co-founded by Mr. Parnas that paid Mr. Giuliani for business and legal advice.

The company in question is one that might be familiar to you if you’ve been following this saga closely: Fraud Guarantee.

Two of the people subpoenaed were apparently asked by Parnas to invest in the company “or to help fund a promised $500,000 payment to Mr. Giuliani, who said he provided business and legal advice to the company.”

A number of potential charges being considered are laid out in these subpoenas. Per the Journal, those charges include the following:

“Obstruction of justice, money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements to the federal government, serving as an agent of a foreign government without registering with the Justice Department, donating funds from foreign nationals, making contributions in the name of another person or allowing someone else to use one’s name to make a contribution, along with mail fraud and wire fraud.”

Giuliani denied any wrongdoing in an interview with the Journal.

