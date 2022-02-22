JUST IN: Supreme Court Denies Trump’s Attempt to Block WH Records From Jan. 6 Committee

The Supreme Court denied former President Donald Trump’s case that he be immune from the January 6th Committee’s bid to review his White House records.

The court ruled last month that Trump couldn’t claim executive privilege in order to shield his records from the committee’s investigation into the events behind the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump mounted an appeal, but the court released a series of documents denying his emergency request, ending his attempts to withhold schedules, call logs, emails and other articles pertinent to the investigation.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly blasted the Jan. 6 Committee while resisting their efforts to investigate his role in the incitement behind the Capitol attack. Trump’s records have come into focus lately after they were obtained by the National Archives and Records Administration amid questions of whether he mishandled classified documents.

This story is developing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com