The men behind the murder of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted on Tuesday on all federal counts in a hate crime trial – a day before the two-year anniversary of Arbery’s death.

Arbery, a Black man, was shot and killed in a Georgia neighborhood in 2020 by three White people – Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and their former neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.

The McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of interfering with Arbery’s civil rights and attempted kidnapping.

The McMichaels, who are already serving a sentence of life without parole after being convicted in the state trial in November, were also found guilty of, as the Department of Justice alleged in announcing the federal counts last year, “using, carrying, and brandishing—and in Travis’s case, discharging—a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.”

The charges carry a sentence of life in prison. In the state trial, Bryan also received a life sentence but, unlike the McMichaels, has the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.

Watch above, via CNN.

