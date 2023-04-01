JUST IN: Trump Claims He Raised $4 Million In 24 Hrs After Indictment — Including $1 Mil From First-Timers

Former President Donald Trump claimed he raised $4 million in the 24 hours after his indictment, a quarter of it from first-time donors.

Trump says fundraising went into overdrive when News broke on Thursday afternoon that Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. After a flurry of attacks and manic social media posting by the candidate, Trump’s campaign credited the indictment for a spike in donations.

In a statement Friday night, his campaign launched familiar attacks as they bragged about the haul:

PRESIDENT TRUMP RAISES OVER $4 MILLION IN 24 HOURS AFTER INDICTMENT IN ALVIN BRAGG WITCH HUNT Over 25% of Donations Came from First-Time Donors to the Trump Campaign Mar-a-Lago, FL – President Donald J. Trump raised over $4 million in the 24 hours following Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s unprecedented political persecution of the President, and blatant interference in the 2024 election against the leading Republican presidential candidate. This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor. Most notably, over 25% of donations came from first-time donors to the Trump Campaign, further solidifying President Trump’s status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary. With an average contribution of only $34, President Trump’s 2024 campaign is funded by an unmatched coalition of hardworking patriots who are fed up with special interest donors like Soros spending billions of dollars to influence our elections. Americans from across all 50 states donated to President Trump’s campaign within the first 5 hours of the sham indictment.

According to reports, Trump has been criminally indicted on a whopping 34 counts, and CNN also reports that “the Secret Service is preparing to bring the former president to his court appearance on Tuesday in Manhattan,” where he will be booked, fingerprinted, photographed, and arraigned.

