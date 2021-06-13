A new report says that one of the people the Trump Justice Department sought data from in subpoenaing Apple was then-White House counsel Don McGahn.

The New York Times broke news Sunday that Apple notified both McGahn and his wife last month, after being barred from notifying them previously.

Apple told the McGahns that it received the subpoena on Feb. 23, 2018, according to a person briefed on the matter. The other person familiar with the matter said the subpoena had been issued by a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia.

McGahn recently testified before the House Judiciary Committee, given how significant a figure he was in the volume of Robert Mueller’s report pertaining to the obstruction question.

It’s unclear what the DOJ may have been seeking in McGahn’s data, but the Times report notes some key events around that time, including then-President Donald Trump’s fury at McGahn over recent reports that he ordered the firing of Mueller.

This comes on the heels of recent reporting that th Trump DOJ subpoenaed Apple for account information from top House Intel Committee Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell. In the past month, multiple reports have revealed that the DOJ seized the communications of reporters at the New York Times, CNN, and the Washington Post.

The Justice Department reportedly sought a total of 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses from Apple.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com