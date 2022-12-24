JUST IN: Trump Lashes Out With Heated Denials and Falsehoods In NEW Video Rant About Jan. 6 and Classified Docs Probe

Former President Donald Trump lashed out in a new video rant chock full of false claims and heated denials about the January 6 attack and the Justice Department’s classified documents criminal probe.

The January 6 committee released its final report this week, and has also been steadily releasing transcripts of shocking testimony.

While many Americans were preparing for a chilly holiday weekend, Trump’s Friday night was marked by a series of posts on his social media site venting about the committee’s work, including a video into which Trump also threw in a chunk about the roiling investigation into his mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act.

A sample of the denials and falsehoods:

…they pushed an absurd and discredited story where I supposedly lunged for the steering wheel in an attempt to commandeer a presidential limousine. Think of it. I lunged for a steering wheel and they believe that story. Nobody believes that story. The committee barely even discussed the catastrophic security failures at the Capitol, and they didn’t discuss the other thing. The reason that everybody went there, the election, which was a corrupt disaster… …The events of January six were not an insurrection. They were a protest that tragically got out of control and which the left has been weaponizing ever since, to censor, to spy on and persecute American citizens. The entire phony hoax is about taking away your speech, taking away your vote, and taking away your freedom. These are sick people… …the boxes hoax where if you take a look at that one, they raided Mar-A-Lago and under the Presidential Records Act. They’re not allowed to do that. And then if you look at the Clinton Socks case, it’s a total victory for all presidents that leave the White House with things. So that’s another hoax, a big hoax.

Watch above via Donald Trump.

