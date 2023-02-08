UPDATE: Twitter Back to Normal After Disruption Stopped Users From Being Able to Post

Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook appeared to suffer technical problems on Wednesday as all three major social media platforms’ users reported being unable to post. The disruption began around 4:50 p.m. EST and lasted about an hour, at which point Twitter’s service returned to normal.

Notably, Twitter and Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, are separate companies with different technical infrastructures.

Twitter users received a message saying, “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets,” when attempting to use the platform after 4:49 p.m. EST. Users reported being able to schedule tweets that did still post to the platform.

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 4:49 PM EST. https://t.co/qqqwagygy9 RT if you're also having problems None — Downdetector (@downdetector) February 8, 2023

The Independent added context surrounding the outage, reporting that “Twitter users have reported an increasing number of bugs since the site’s takeover last October by Elon Musk, who fired more than half of its staff including many who worked on core elements of its infrastructure.”

Reuters reported that “Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the United States on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.”

“More than 12,000 Facebook users reported errors and about 7,000 incidents were reported for Instagram,” added the newswire. As of Wednesday evening both Instagram and Facebook appeared to be back to normal as well as the source of the outages remained unclear.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com