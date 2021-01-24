JUST IN: U.S. Surpasses 25 Million Total Coronavirus Cases

The United States has now crossed another grim milestone, recording over a total of 25 million coronavirus cases.

In the past year, over 25 million people in the United States have tested positive for the virus, over 400,000 have died, weekly death tolls continue to be in the thousands, and as of this posting over 100,000 people are hospitalized with covid.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.9M tests, 174K cases, and 3,577 deaths. 114k people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US. Only two weeks ago, that number was 131k. pic.twitter.com/XaOIOhAMYf — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) January 24, 2021

Cases reaching 25 million comes amid a nationwide vaccine rollout the Biden administration is now overseeing, after it began in December in the last weeks of the Trump administration.

One epidemiologist who spoke to the New York Times said, “Twenty-five million cases is an incredible scale of tragedy,”

The U.S. marked 10 million total covid cases in November, 15 million in December, and 20 million at the start of the new year.

