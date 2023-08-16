JUST IN: White House Announces Hawaii Trip For President Biden and First Lady Amid Wildfire Disaster

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii amid the devastating wildfire relief effort, the White House announced.

The Maui wildfires that have claimed at least 106 lives and caused untold damage to the island have been the subject of an extensive federal response that included a prompt disaster declaration, and constant contact by the president with officials in the state.

On Wednesday morning, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre announced in a statement emailed to Mediaite that the president and first lady will make a trip to the state just five days from now:

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the President and First Lady Traveling to Hawaii The President and First Lady will travel to Maui on Monday, August 21 to meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials, in the wake of deadly wildfires on the island. In Maui, the President and First Lady will be welcomed by state and local leaders to see firsthand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island, as well as discuss the next steps in the recovery effort. The President continues to marshal a whole-of-government response to the deadly Maui fires, and he has committed to delivering everything that the people of Hawaii need from the federal government as they recover from this disaster. Over the past week, President Biden has stayed closely in touch with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Hawaii Senators Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz, as well as Hawaii Governor Josh Green, who advised that the search and recovery efforts are expected to be at a stage early next week to allow for a presidential visit.

The trip comes amid criticism from the president’s opponents and pressure from the media for a more visible response.

