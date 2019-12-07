Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Temporarily Blocks Order for Trump Financial Records

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg out a hold on a lower court ruling that would require President Donald Trump’s financial records to be turned over to Congress.

On Friday, Justice Ginsburg issued an order delaying a ruling that would require Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp to turn over Trump financial records to congressional investigators until the Supreme Court can decide whether to take up Trump’s appeal of this and several other rulings. From CNBC:

Trump’s lawyers asked the high court to put a hold a Dec. 3 ruling by Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals directing the two banks to comply with April subpoenas by the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee and Intelligence Committee for the financial records. In a brief order, Ginsburg said that the lower court ruling is now on hold until Dec. 13. The material sought by the committees includes records of accounts, transactions and investments linked to Trump, his three oldest children, their immediate family members and several Trump Organization entities.

The Supreme Court is set to discuss a longer stay pending Trump’s appeal on December 13. Justice Ginsburg has also ordered the House of Representatives to file a response to Trump’s request by December 11.

